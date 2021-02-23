Barrera could push Seth Brown for the fourth outfielder spot with a strong spring, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Barrera is one of the organization's brightest prospects, having averaged a .324/.365/.490 line (384 total plate appearances) at Double-A Midland during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. The 25-year-old has also been at spring training over the last two seasons, and he hit .286 (8-for-28) with a triple and five RBI across 13 Cactus League games in 2020 before the COVID-19 shutdown. Barrera has extensive experience at all three outfield spots as well, making him a viable candidate to push the similarly versatile Brown.
