Barrera went 2-for-5 with a home run and two strikeouts in Double-A Midland's 9-8 win over Amarillo on Monday.

The 23-year-old missed the final couple weeks of April with an injury, the nature of which was never disclosed. He's hit safely in four of six games since his return from the injured list, but even so, he's seen his line fall from .333/.409/.667 to .273/.324/.515 in that span after a blistering start. Barrera is a center fielder who runs well, but he needs to work on his reads as he's been caught stealing three times in four attempts so far this year.