Barrera, just recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, went 1-for-3 in his first major-league start Sunday against the Angels.

The promising prospect's blistering hot start with the Aviators (.349/.429/.558) helped spur the promotion, but Barrera's only three appearances prior to Sunday had come as a pinch hitter or in-game defensive replacement. Barrera was in the starting lineup Sunday as a result of Mark Canha's elbow soreness affording the veteran a day off, so it remains to be seen how many starting opportunities the rookie will see during his first big-league stint.