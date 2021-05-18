Barrera is being promoted to the majors prior to Tuesday's game against the Astros, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Barrera, a plus runner capable of playing all three outfield spots, is one of Oakland's top prospects. The 25-year-old hit .349/.429/.558 with two home runs and one steal in 11 games with Triple-A Las Vegas. His 20.4 percent strikeout rate was right in line with past minor-league stops, while his 12.2 percent walk rate was easily a career-best mark against full-season pitching. Mitch Moreland (side) could need a stint on the injured list and Seth Brown is hitting .152 over his last 20 games, so there should be some opportunities for Barrera.