Barrera will open the season with Double-A Midland, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

It was originally reported that Barrera would go to Triple-A when he was optioned out of big-league camp, but he will instead return to the level where he finished the 2018 season. Barrera, whose plus speed is his top fantasy-relevant trait, impressed with his makeup in the Arizona Fall League and logged a 128 wRC+ in the Texas League last year, so it probably won't be long before he gets a promotion to Triple-A.

