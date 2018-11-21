Athletics' Luis Barrera: Joins 40-man roster

Barrera was added to the Athletics' 40-man roster Tuesday.

The addition protects Barrera from the Rule 5 draft after he began the 2018 season at High-A Stockton and had a .284/.354/.415 slash line with 10 stolen bases in 88 games before being promoted to Double-A Midland. The 23-year-old found even more success with the Rockhounds with a .328/.378/.450 slash and 13 stolen bases in only 36 games.

