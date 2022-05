Barrera went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run in a win over the Angels on Friday.

Barrera's terrorizing of big-league arms continued in remarkable fashion Friday with his second straight multi-hit effort. The pair of two-baggers were his first extra-base hits since a pinch-hit three-run home run last Saturday, but Barrera is still hitting a blistering .474 (9-for-19) over that span.