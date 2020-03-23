Barrera impressed manager Bob Melvin with his quick hands at the plate and athleticism in the outfield before spring training was suspended, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. "I feel really close," Barrera said of reaching the Majors, as he comes off a breakout year in which he slashed .321/.357/.513 at Double-A Midland. "I feel like I'm ready, just waiting for the call and waiting for that door to open for me to go up there and do my work. I feel like this is my year."

The 24-year-old would likely be hard-pressed to garner an Opening Day roster spot after not yet having reached the Triple-A level, but he appears destined to get his first taste of major-league regular-season action at some point in 2020. Barrera hit an impressive .296 with a triple, five RBI, a walk, a stolen base and two runs across 12 Cactus League games in his second consecutive spring stint with the Athletics. Oakland projects to start the regular season with a deep outfield, but Barrera could certainly help force the team's hand if he can continue making an impact at his likely season-opening destination, Triple-A Las Vegas.