The Athletics selected Barrera's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Barrera was previously moved off the Athletics' 40-man roster in mid-April, but he earned his way back to the big leagues after submitting an .819 OPS to go with two stolen bases in 23 games with Las Vegas. He'll assume the 40-man roster spot and 26-man active roster spot of Billy McKinney, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Barrera should provide a defensive upgrade over McKinney, but he may have to settle for a reserve role with Ramon Laureano, Cristian Pache and Chad Pinder likely ahead of him in the pecking order for playing time in the outfield.