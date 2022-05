Barrera, promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas earlier in the day, went 1-for-2 with a walk in a win over the Tigers on Monday.

The 26-year-old hit out of the bottom of the order while drawing the start in right field and generated one of six hits for the Athletics on another quiet night for the team's bats. Barrera generated a solid .286 average and .820 OPS across 23 games with the Aviators, and he should see intermittent playing time as a rotational outfield asset for manager Mark Kotsay.