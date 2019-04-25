Barrera is on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Midland with an undisclosed injury.

This is a shame, as Barrera was off to an excellent start in a return to the Texas League. He was hitting .333 with two home runs, one steal and an 8:5 K:BB in 44 plate appearances. Barrera is a plus runner who could be a defensive asset in center field, so if he can pick up where he left off at the plate, he could be a riser up prospect lists this year.