Barrera is 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI, a walk, a stolen base, a hit by pitch and three runs across his first four Cactus League games.

After a visa issue slightly delayed his arrival at spring training, Barrera has made an early impression despite not seeing his first Cactus League action until Friday. He's played in four straight games and went 1-for-2 with an RBI single and a run in Monday's loss to the Royals. The 25-year-old reportedly has an outside chance of wresting the fourth outfield spot from Seth Brown with a strong spring, and the latter's .091 average (1-for-11) over his first eight games seemingly gives Barrera's chances an early boost.