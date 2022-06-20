The Athletics optioned Barrera to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
During his five-week stint with the big club, Barrera appeared in 32 games and slashed .234/.294/.338 with a home run and three steals. The Athletics briefly deployed Barrera in the everyday lineup during that five-week period, but he was never able to hit well enough to solidify himself as a regular. With Barrera now headed back to the minors, Cristian Pache and Chad Pinder should have slightly clearer paths to picking up at-bats out of the outfield.
