The Athletics optioned Barrera to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Barrera was one of seven Athletics players optioned to the minors in the team's first round of roster cuts. The outfielder is expected to spend most of the 2021 campaign at Triple-A after he slashed .321/.357/.513 with four home runs and nine stolen bases in 54 games at Double-A Midland in his last minor-league season in 2019.
More News
-
Athletics' Luis Barrera: Producing at plate early•
-
Athletics' Luis Barrera: Working out with team•
-
Athletics' Luis Barrera: Visa issues resolved•
-
Athletics' Luis Barrera: Not yet in camp•
-
Athletics' Luis Barrera: Could push for backup outfield spot•
-
Athletics' Luis Barrera: Earns spot in 60-man pool•