Barrera (not injury related) has resolved his visa issues and is in Arizona, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Barrera missed the start of spring training due to visa issues, but he'll now undergo intake testing prior to joining the team in camp. He could compete for a backup role in the outfield this spring after slashing .324/.365/.490 at Double-A Midland in 2018 and 2019.
More News
-
Athletics' Luis Barrera: Not yet in camp•
-
Athletics' Luis Barrera: Could push for backup outfield spot•
-
Athletics' Luis Barrera: Earns spot in 60-man pool•
-
Athletics' Luis Barrera: Makes strong impression in spring•
-
Athletics' Luis Barrera: Out with shoulder injury•
-
Athletics' Luis Barrera: Cracks third homer•