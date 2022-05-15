Barrera hit a pinch-hit walkoff three-run home run Saturday in Game 1 of the doubleheader against the Angels.
He took Raisel Iglesias deep to the pull side on a hanging breaking ball. Barrera has played roughly half the time since getting called up earlier this week, but he is also an option to enter games off the bench, as he showed with this clutch hit. Chad Pinder and Cristian Pache have left a lot to be desired this season, so Barrera could continue to earn opportunities. He is hitting .300 with one home run, one steal and a 2:2 K:BB in 13 plate appearances.