Barrera resolved his visa issues and was cleared to join the Athletics for workouts over the weekend, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Athletics manager Bob Melvin said that he initially planned to have Barrera make his Cactus League debut Wednesday against the Rockies, but after consulting the training staff, the decision was made to have the 25-year-old instead take part in batting practice and conditioning work over the next few days. Barrera is expected to compete for a reserve role in the Oakland outfield this spring, but he's more likely to open the season at Triple-A Las Vegas.
