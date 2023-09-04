Medina (blister) was activated from the 15-day injured list Monday.
Medina will rejoin the Athletics' rotation Monday against the Blue Jays after missing the last couple weeks with a blister on his pitching hand. The young right-hander went just 3.1 innings in his lone rehab start, so he's probably not prepared to pitch terribly deep into Monday's outing.
More News
-
Athletics' Luis Medina: Sharp in rehab outing•
-
Athletics' Luis Medina: Making rehab apperance Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Luis Medina: Full bullpen session on tap•
-
Athletics' Luis Medina: Set for bullpen session•
-
Athletics' Luis Medina: Hits IL with blister•
-
Athletics' Luis Medina: Goes three innings Friday•