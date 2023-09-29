Medina did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over six innings against the Twins. He struck out four.

Medina was efficient for most of the contest and didn't allow a run until the sixth inning, which would come across on a double-play ball after the right-hander gave up two hits to open the frame. It was the first time since July 7 that he went at least six innings, though he was still unable to secure his fourth win due to a lack of run support. On the downside, Medina has now issued at least three walks in four of his last five starts.