Medina is listed as the Athletics' starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Oakland has yet to confirm whether it will maintain a six-man rotation heading into the upcoming week, but Medina will at least make a second consecutive start after he impressed in his return to the big leagues this past Thursday against the Rangers. While covering six innings, Medina struck out three and allowed three earned runs on five hits and no walks. Considering that Medina owned a 7.43 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 16:15 K:BB across 13.1 innings at Triple-A Las Vegas, he'll be tough to trust to come through with another quality start Wednesday, despite his respectable showing versus the Rangers.