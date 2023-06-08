Medina is set to work as a bulk reliever Friday versus the Brewers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Sam Moll will take the mound first as an opener to kick off the Athletics' three-game weekend series in Milwaukee. Medina stands 0-5 with an 8.19 ERA through 29.2 innings (five starts, one relief appearance) this season. He should not be on active fantasy rosters, no matter the role.
More News
-
Athletics' Luis Medina: Hit around by Marlins•
-
Athletics' Luis Medina: Takes loss in long-relief outing•
-
Athletics' Luis Medina: Pitching as bulk reliever Sunday•
-
Athletics' Luis Medina: Yields two homers in loss•
-
Athletics' Luis Medina: Delivers quality start•
-
Athletics' Luis Medina: Awarded another start•