Medina did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks over six innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out six.

Medina had his best outing as a rookie, but Oakland still couldn't pull out a win. Medina only allowed three hits, but two of them were homers that produced all three of his earned runs. Three starts into his career, the righty has a 6.88 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP. He has provided decent strikeout numbers with 15 across 17 innings.