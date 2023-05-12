Medina (0-2) took the loss Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits over six innings in a 4-0 loss against the Rangers. He struck out three.

Medina was solid in his second-career start. Oakland's offense could not solve Nathan Eovaldi, rendering Medina's start useless. Through two starts he has an 8.18 ERA and 9:3 K:BB. He has been bouncing between Triple-A and the majors over the last few weeks, making two appearances at each level since April 26.