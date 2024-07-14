Medina, who was placed on the injured list Saturday with a right elbow sprain, is expected to miss "significant time" according to manager Mark Kotsay, MLB.com reports.

Kotsay added the team would likely seek a second opinion on the elbow after the All-Star break, but it appears Medina may not return until well into August, at the earliest. For the time being, the right-hander is expected to be shut down from any throwing for multiple weeks.