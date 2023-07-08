Medina allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings in Friday's loss to Boston. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision.

Medina entered the game in the second inning after Sam Long loaded the bases with no outs. All three runners would cross home with Medina on the mound, followed by four more throughout his six frames. He struck out a career-high nine batters while issuing just one walk after dishing out 12 free passes over his previous 10 innings. Medina now owns a 6.34 ERA with a 58:32 K:BB through 59.2 frames this season.