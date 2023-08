Medina (finger) came away from Friday's touch-and-feel bullpen session without any setbacks and is therefore set for a full session early in the week, the team's official site reports.

The right-hander was able to throw without a bandage on his blister-affected finger Friday, so he'll take the next step early in the week. If that goes similarly well, Medina may only need to throw another bullpen or a live batting practice before being activated when first eligible next Sunday.