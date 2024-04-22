Medina (knee) is on track to begin a rehab assignment next week, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Medina is with Oakland on its road trip and is set to throw four bullpen sessions before going out on a rehab assignment. The right-hander is working his way back from a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee which he suffered back in early March. Medina is on the 60-day injured list and thus not eligible for activation until late May. It will take time for him to be built back up as a starter, so he likely wouldn't be available before then, anyway.
