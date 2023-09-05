Medina did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks over 4.2 innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out three.

Medina held Toronto off the board through his first four frames Sunday before he was tagged for three runs in the fifth, forcing him out of the game after throwing 70 pitches. The rookie right-hander was likely on a pitch count, making his first start since Aug. 18, though he's failed to make it through five innings in each of his last four starts, allowing 10 earned runs in that span (15 innings). Overall, Medina's 3-8 on the season with a 5.46 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 87:46 K:BB across 14 starts (90.2 innings). He'll look to go deeper in his next outing, currently scheduled for this weekend in Texas.