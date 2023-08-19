Medina allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits while striking out one and walking none over three innings in a no-decision versus the Orioles.

Medina's gone fewer than five innings in each of his last three outings, and it appears the Athletics may be slowing him down as he approaches a career-high workload. He's already covered 99.1 innings between the majors and Triple-A this season, while his career high is 106.1 innings in 2021. Medina's also had a couple of rough shorter outings lately, which has put him at a 5.44 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 84:43 K:BB over 18 appearances (13 starts). The right-hander is still in the rotation in terms of his schedule, which tentatively lines him up for a home outing against the Royals next week.