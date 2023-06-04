Medina (0-5) took the loss Saturday, allowing six runs on six hits and four walks over two innings against the Marlins. He struck out two.

Medina struggled mightily Saturday, setting a season-high in walks while lasting just two innings. However, he didn't allow a home run after giving up 10 across his first five appearances. The rookie has been awful to start the season, owning an 8.19 ERA and 1.9 K/BB through 29.2 innings of work. Considering his inability to limit power and walks and the Athletics' lack of run support, Medina remains firmly out of fantasy consideration, though he will likely continue to receive starts given Oakland's lack of quality arms.