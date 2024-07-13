The Athletics placed Medina on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right elbow sprain.
Medina allowed six earned runs in five innings during his latest start Thursday, and it's possible his elbow injury contributed to his poor performance. He'll remain sidelined until at least July 28, and Michel Otanez will come up from Triple-A Las Vegas to fill the open spot in Oakland's pitching staff.
