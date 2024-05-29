Medina (knee) allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks over 3.2 innings in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Sugar Land on Tuesday. He struck out six and also hit two batters.

As his final line indicates, Medina's performance, which also included a balk, was a mixed bag, but it actually represented quite an improvement over his first two minor-league rehab outings. The right-hander worked up to 72 pitches, and both his innings pitched and strikeouts were new high-water marks for him during his rehab assignment. Medina may finally be starting to knock off some rust, but he'll likely be due for at least two more outings with the Aviators before activation is considered.