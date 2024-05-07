Medina (knee) faced hitters during a 20-pitch live bullpen session at the Oakland Coliseum on Monday and came away feeling good, MLB.com reports.

It's another step in the right direction for Medina, who's now slated to head to the Athletics' minor-league complex in Arizona to throw a simulated game Friday. If that step also goes off without a hitch, Medina is projected to begin a rehab assignment shortly thereafter.