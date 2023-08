Medina (finger) completed a bullpen session Sunday and is set to pitch for Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Medina made it through a side session without any setbacks, paving the way for a trip to the minor leagues to continue his rehab. The right-hander landed on the 15-day IL on Aug. 21 due to a blister on his right index finger, so he may only need an appearance or two before returning.