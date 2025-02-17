The Athletics placed Medina (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Monday.
Medina was moved to the 60-day injured list to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Luis Urias, who signed a one-year deal with the club. The transaction won't have any affect on Medina's timeline for a return, as the right-hander is likely to miss most or all of the 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last August.
