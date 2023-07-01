Medina (2-7) earned the win Friday, allowing one run on four hits and five walks over five innings in a 7-4 win over the White Sox. He struck out four.

Medina finally had a solid night amidst a rough rookie campaign thus far. In fact, this was the first time that the right-hander completed five innings without allowing multiple runs. Although this was a positive sign, he still can't be trusted yet for fantasy purposes until he strings together more of these quality starts.