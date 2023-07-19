Medina (3-7) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out six over 5.2 shutout innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Red Sox.

Medina came up one out short of a quality start. He made his last appearance as a bulk reliever July 7 versus Boston, but he was better in his return to a starting role. Through 13 appearances (nine starts), Medina has a 5.79 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 64:33 K:BB over 65.1 innings this season. The right-hander is lined up for a challenging home start versus the Astros over the weekend.