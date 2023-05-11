Oakland recalled Medina from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.
The 24-year-old can provide long relief behind Zach Neal in Thursday night's series opener versus the Rangers. Medina was lit up for eight runs -- seven earned -- over five innings in his MLB debut last month against the Angels.
