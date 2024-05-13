Medina (knee) is scheduled to throw around 45 pitches Wednesday in a simulated game at extended spring training, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The upcoming sim game will likely represent the final hurdle for Medina to clear in his recovery from a Grade 2 MCL sprain before he heads out on what will likely be a multi-start minor-league rehab assignment. With injuries mounting in the Oakland rotation, Medina should have a starting role with the big club waiting for him once he gets fully stretched out in the minors.