Medina (blister) struck out seven over 3.1 frames of one-run ball in a rehab start with Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Medina missed the previous two weeks of action with a blister on his right index finger but didn't seem to be affected in Wednesday's outing. The Athletics have not yet committed to Medina rejoining the rotation next week, but it appears likely. He looks set up to face the Blue Jays and Rangers next week if he is indeed activated.