Medina is set to work as a bulk reliever Friday versus the Brewers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Sam Moll will take the mound first as an opener to kick off the Athletics' three-game weekend series in Milwaukee. Medina enters Friday's game with a 0-5 record to go with an 8.19 ERA through 29.2 innings (five starts, one relief appearance) this season.