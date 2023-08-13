Medina did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over four innings against the Nationals. He struck out four.

Though Medina was pulled prior to the fifth inning for a second consecutive start, he turned in a strong outing and only walked two batters after handing out five free passes last time out. The 24-year-old has quietly put together a handful of solid performances, tallying a 3.62 ERA and a 25:11 K:BB over his last five appearances (19.1 innings). Medina's tentatively lined up to face the Orioles for his next start.