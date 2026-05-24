Athletics' Luis Medina: Starting for A's in finale

Medina will start Sunday's game against the Padres, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Medina worked primarily as a starter over his first two MLB seasons, but he has pitched exclusively in relief so far in 2026, posting a 2.41 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB over 18.2 innings. He has maxed out at 2.2 innings in an appearance this season, so while he could eventually get stretched back out as a true starter, the right-hander figures to operate as more of an opener in San Diego. Jacob Lopez seems likely to handle the bulk of the innings behind Medina.