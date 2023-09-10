Medina (3-9) allowed five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings to take the loss versus the Rangers on Sunday.

Medina worked his pitch count up to 84 (52 strikes) in this outing, up from 70 in his return from a finger injury Monday. The right-hander gave up three runs in the first inning and another two in the fifth. Medina has gone without a win in his last seven outings, but he's taken only two losses in that span. He's now at a 5.68 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 90:49 K:BB through 95 innings over 20 appearances (15 starts) this season. Medina is projected for a home start versus the Padres in his next outing.