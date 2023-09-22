Medina (3-10) took the loss against Detroit on Thursday, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out five batters over five innings.
Medina gave up a pair of runs in the first frame but settled down with three scoreless innings thereafter. However, he was bitten by the Tigers again in the fifth, surrendering three runs -- the last of which came home on a balk. Medina did show some positive signs with 15 swinging strikes and just one walk, but he's had a rough time in September, posting a 6.62 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 17.2 innings over four starts.
