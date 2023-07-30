Medina (3-8) allowed two runs on six hits and struck out six without walking a batter over 5.1 innings, but he took the loss Sunday versus the Rockies.

Medina threw 60 of 91 pitches for strikes and did well to keep the ball in play. Ryan McMahon was his main nemesis, as the Colorado infielder had a pair of run-scoring knocks in the contest. Medina has allowed a total of three runs over 16 innings across three starts since the All-Star break, but he has just one win to show for it. He's at a 5.35 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 76:36 K:BB through 15 appearances (11 starts) this season. Medina is projected to make his next start at home versus the Giants.