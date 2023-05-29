Medina (0-4) allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Astros.

Ken Waldichuk started and pitched the first inning, giving up a solo home run to Yordan Alvarez. The Astros continued their power hitting against Medina, who surrendered three homers that accounted for all five runs on his line in a bulk-relief outing. With four losses in five outings and no fewer than three runs allowed in each of them, Medina has struggled in his first taste of the majors. He has a 6.83 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB through 27.2 innings through five appearances (four starts). It's unclear if he'll pitch behind an opener or make a traditional start in his next outing, which is tentatively scheduled for a road matchup against the Marlins over the weekend.