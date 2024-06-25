Medina (1-3) allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out four over three innings to take the loss Monday versus the Angels.

Medina labored through his three frames, requiring 79 pitches (45 strikes). This was his shortest outing of the season and the third time in five starts he's given up at least four runs. The right-hander is at a 5.25 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 17:12 K:BB through 24 innings this season. Medina is projected to make his next start at Arizona.