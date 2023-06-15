Medina dropped to 1-6 in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Rays after allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

Medina failed to complete at least five innings for the second time over his past three starts after reaching that mark in each of his first five appearances. The 24-year-old has allowed at least three runs in seven of his first eight MLB outings and sports an ugly 7.55 ERA. However, with Freddy Tarnok (shoulder), Drew Rucinski (knee) and Mason Miller (elbow) all on the injured list, Medina figures to remain a steady piece of Oakland's rotation moving forward.