Medina allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out four over 4.1 innings in Tuesday's 3-2 loss against the Guardians.

Medina took over for opener Ken Waldichuk with two outs in the second inning and managed to hold the Guardians scoreless until the seventh, where he allowed a leadoff double to Myles Straw, who would come around to score after Medina's departure. His one run allowed set a season low for the 24-year-old, who has given up four or more runs in three of his last five appearances. Medina hasn't lasted more than six innings in a game this season, while also failing to go five innings in three of his last four. Through nine appearances (six starts), Medina owns a 7.01 ERA and a 41:19 K:BB with 10 homers allowed in 43.2 innings.